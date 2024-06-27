A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: CNN demonstrates how they'll mute Trump's microphone during debate

Will likely only use this feature on Trump, not Biden

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 3:06pm
Press Secretary Jen Psaki answers questions from members of the press Monday, July 26, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Cameron Smith)

By Cristina Laila
The Gateway Pundit

CNN demonstrated how they will mute the microphones during Thursday night’s debate.

The microphones will be muted except when it is the candidate’s ‘turn’ to speak.

Of course, they will likely only use this feature to mute Trump.

Will CNN mute Trump?

Joe Biden is currently hiding at Camp David and doing “debate prep.”

The debate will be hosted by Trump haters Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. The debate is rigged.

According to CNN: The ‘high tech’ microphones have green lights which will tell Biden and Trump whether their mic is on or not.

If the light is off but the candidate tries to talk, the sound of their voice won’t make it to the viewers watching on TV.

What a joke!

WATCH:

[Editor's note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]

