WATCH: CNN fact-checks governor who claims Trump backs 'all-out national abortion ban'

'He wants it left up to the states'

Published June 24, 2024 at 9:42am

President Donald J. Trump salutes Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, prior to boarding Marine One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, to begin his trip to Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

By Jason Cohen
Daily Caller News Foundation

CNN host John Berman fact-checked Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday after she asserted former President Donald Trump is paving the way for a federal abortion ban.

Trump has said that states should make their own abortion laws rather than the federal government. Whitmer claimed on “CNN News Central” that Trump is “absolutely responsible” for the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, and that he is pushing the nation toward a federal ban.

WATCH:

Is Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lying when she says Trump supports an all-out national abortion ban?

“He appointed three justices to the Supreme Court who went into Congress and lied,” Whitmer said. “They said that Roe was the settled law of the land. They betrayed that oath that they took when they went into office and we would not be in this moment, but for Donald Trump. He’s the one that put these justices on the court. Regardless of the 18 different positions he’s taken over the years. He is absolutely front and center as on the road to an all-out national abortion ban. And that’s why we’ve got to get Joe Biden elected this fall.”

“He says he’s not on the road to an all-out abortion ban, federal, because he said he wants to leave it up to the states, right? He said he would not support a federal ban,” Berman said. “I’m not arguing with him being responsible for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, but just on that specific position, he wants it left up to the states, he says.”

Trump has taken credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“My view is … the states will determine by legislation or vote or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land. In this case, the law of the state. Many states will be different, many will have a different number of weeks or some will have more conservative than others, and that’s what they will be. At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people,” Trump said when unveiling his abortion stance in April. “You must follow your heart or, in may cases, your religion or your faith. Do what’s right for your family and do what’s right for yourself … do what’s right for our country.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

