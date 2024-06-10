WATCH: Comer: 'It's no secret Joe Biden's committed many crimes'

"Well, I think that it's no secret Joe Biden's committed many crimes, and I think that you're going to see a report very soon."

House Oversight Committee chief Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., used that comment over the weekend to explain that the House referrals to the Department of Justice for Biden's son, Hunter, and brother, James, for perjury are "just the beginning."

He was responding to a question from Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.

In a transcript reported by Real Clear Politics, she cited the criminal referrals for perjury, and asked about referrals for "FARA, for money laundering, for corruption, for influence peddling…"



"Well, we're just beginning, Maria. And a lot of those crimes that the Bidens have committed, the statute of limitations has run out. That was one of the complaints that the Irish whistle-blowers said when we had them testify in our committee," Comer explained.

"But we're going to deal with those and we're going to deal with Joe Biden. Remember, this is an investigation of Joe Biden. Hunter Biden, Jim Biden, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, these are all witnesses in an investigation of Joe Biden. This was always about Joe Biden.

"Now, we're going to do everything we can to hold Hunter Biden and all the different shady associates accountable. This is just the beginning. But the next step will be accountability for Joe Biden. And I think everyone that's kept up with this investigation will be very eager to see what the next step is."

He said the present criminal referrals are "the first step."

"Everything that we refer to the Department of Justice is within the statute of limitations. In fact, there's five-year statute of limitations. So, if Merrick Garland's Department of Justice doesn't take this up in an appropriate manner, then the next administration and a new attorney general certainly can.

"The investigation's already been done. And with these criminal referrals, we published a 60-page report of nothing but hard evidence that no one has made a comment disputing anything we provided in the evidence."

He said the next report will be "an interim report that updates everyone on the crimes that Biden and his administration have committed throughout this investigation and through the years of the Obama/Biden administration."

The Hill reported, "The interview comes after GOP leaders of the impeachment investigation into Biden asked the Justice Department this past Wednesday to bring criminal charges against the president’s son, Hunter, and his brother, James, accusing the duo of lying to lawmakers during conversations with investigators."

It explained, "The criminal referrals escalate the stakes of the impeachment inquiry."

