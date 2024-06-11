A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'Here, here, they're here': Dramatic footage of rescue of Israeli hostages

'Everything's OK. We've come to rescue you, be calm'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:35pm
Footage of Israeli hostages rescued on Saturday, June 8, 2024 (Video screenshot)

Footage of Israeli hostages rescued on Saturday, June 8, 2024

(JNS) -- The Israel Police on Monday night released dramatic footage of Saturday’s dramatic Israeli rescue operation in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

Noa Argamani, 26; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were rescued during a daring daytime mission in the heart of a crowded residential neighborhood. All four Israelis were kidnapped by Hamas from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on Oct. 7.

Ch. Insp. Arnon Zamora, of the Border Police’s “Yamam” National Counter-Terrorism Unit was mortally wounded during the operation.










