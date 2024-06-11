WATCH: 'Here, here, they're here': Dramatic footage of rescue of Israeli hostages

(JNS) -- The Israel Police on Monday night released dramatic footage of Saturday’s dramatic Israeli rescue operation in Nuseirat in central Gaza.

תיעוד ממצלמות הקסדה - לוחמי הימ״מ ולוחמי היחידה המבצעית של השב"כ מחלצים את החטופים תחת אש כבדה וחיסול מחבלים pic.twitter.com/BNgAHOzOJD — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) June 10, 2024

Noa Argamani, 26; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, were rescued during a daring daytime mission in the heart of a crowded residential neighborhood. All four Israelis were kidnapped by Hamas from the Supernova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im on Oct. 7.

Ch. Insp. Arnon Zamora, of the Border Police’s “Yamam” National Counter-Terrorism Unit was mortally wounded during the operation.

