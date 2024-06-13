WATCH: Fed-up baby has genius solution to stop dad's snoring

A video showing an angry baby slapping a snoring dad has resurfaced online, after its first appearance a few months ago:

The baby is fed up of dad snoring, slap him and then slept pic.twitter.com/jUOfAB7dvQ — Game of X (@froggyups) December 24, 2023

Posted by Newsflare, it's described as showing "a tired baby slapping her dad who was snoring loudly."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It's a Chinese family, from Guizhou Province, on the recording.

Is this the best solution to stop snoring worldwide? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!