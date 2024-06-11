WATCH: Former Iowa coach speaks out after Caitlin Clark not picked for Olympics

(WASHINGTON POST) -- MS. JENKINS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Sally Jenkins. I’m a sports columnist for The Post, and we’re here today for the latest in our series, “Leveling the Playing Field.” And our guest is former Iowa Hawkeyes women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder.

Lisa, welcome to the show. We're so glad to have you today.

MS. BLUDER: Oh, it's my pleasure, and I'm still not used to hearing that word "former" before my title and my name there. It still feels weird.

MS. JENKINS: Hey, it feels weird for the rest of us. I was sick--I was sick at heart when I heard you were hanging up your spurs, because you're obviously one of the greats of the--in the entire history of the game, and we're going to get to your record.

