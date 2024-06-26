A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics WND News CenterWND

WATCH: Glenn Beck offers advice to Trump ahead of debates

'Speak to the American people who can't afford 4 more years of this'

Andrew Powell By Andrew Powell
Published June 26, 2024 at 7:43pm

Glenn Beck

Radio host Glenn Beck offered some advice to former President Donald Trump ahead of the first 2024 presidential debate on Thursday night: Don't actually debate Biden – or Jake Tapper – but just expose what he's done and its devastating effect on America and the world.

Beck posted a 7-minute video clip on X in which he detailed how Trump can get the edge over Biden.

"Donald Trump could come in and debate with Joe Biden. I wouldn't. I wouldn't debate with Joe Biden, I wouldn't debate with Jake Tapper," Beck said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Instead, advised Beck, Trump should simply point out that Biden is responsible for some of the worst decisions in presidential history.

Do you agree with Glenn Beck on this issue?

"I'm not gonna debate a guy on foreign policy. He's responsible for the disaster of Afghanistan, for the Taliban being back, for the Russia-Ukraine war, for the Middle East. Russia-Ukraine, and now the Middle East has brought our gas prices, our food prices and inflation to record highs," Beck said.

In fact, says Beck, he would mainly make the case that the American people simply cannot take another four years of these types of decisions, including those that have led to seriously stagnating job growth since Biden took office.

"There has not been any job growth since this man got into office with Americans, other than part-time jobs. Part-time jobs. More and more people have to take part-time work – work two, three, even four jobs just to support the family. They can't afford rent. Why? Why did all of this happen? Because of [Biden's] policies," Beck said.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Andrew Powell
Andrew Powell is a WND reporter with a particular focus on globalism, Communist China and the Deep State.
Andrew Powell is a WND reporter with a particular focus on globalism, Communist China and the Deep State.







WATCH: Glenn Beck offers advice to Trump ahead of debates
Ramaswamy credits Trump for taking CNN debate rules in stride
Biden lied about inflation, middle class soon to be 'collateral damage'
WATCH: CNN slaps gag order on Trump ahead of debates
New study reveals widespread effects of East Palestine train derailment
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×