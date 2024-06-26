WATCH: Glenn Beck offers advice to Trump ahead of debates

Radio host Glenn Beck offered some advice to former President Donald Trump ahead of the first 2024 presidential debate on Thursday night: Don't actually debate Biden – or Jake Tapper – but just expose what he's done and its devastating effect on America and the world.

Beck posted a 7-minute video clip on X in which he detailed how Trump can get the edge over Biden.

"Donald Trump could come in and debate with Joe Biden. I wouldn't. I wouldn't debate with Joe Biden, I wouldn't debate with Jake Tapper," Beck said.

Instead, advised Beck, Trump should simply point out that Biden is responsible for some of the worst decisions in presidential history.

Here's my advice to Trump for his debate with Biden: Don't "debate." Don't even acknowledge Biden. Speak to the American people who can't afford 4 more years of this. Let them know how you're going to turn it all around. pic.twitter.com/YsgQSTj9vl — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 26, 2024

"I'm not gonna debate a guy on foreign policy. He's responsible for the disaster of Afghanistan, for the Taliban being back, for the Russia-Ukraine war, for the Middle East. Russia-Ukraine, and now the Middle East has brought our gas prices, our food prices and inflation to record highs," Beck said.

In fact, says Beck, he would mainly make the case that the American people simply cannot take another four years of these types of decisions, including those that have led to seriously stagnating job growth since Biden took office.

"There has not been any job growth since this man got into office with Americans, other than part-time jobs. Part-time jobs. More and more people have to take part-time work – work two, three, even four jobs just to support the family. They can't afford rent. Why? Why did all of this happen? Because of [Biden's] policies," Beck said.

