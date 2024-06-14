WATCH: Hezbollah fires 150 rockets at northern Israel, two wounded

(JNS) -- Two Israelis sustained light wounds on Thursday when rocket shrapnel fell in Katzrin, the largest Israeli community in the Golan Heights.

The victims, who were both said to be in their 20s, were treated by Magen David Adom medics and paramedics before being evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in the nearby city of Safed, the medical emergency response group tweeted.

A large fire has erupted in the city of Safed following the massive barrage of rockets. pic.twitter.com/ofZUuEZPi5 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) June 13, 2024

Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon fired more than 100 rockets in the latest barrage, with direct hits and major damage reported across the Golan and Galilee.

