WATCH: Hezbollah fires 150 rockets at northern Israel, two wounded

'The largest and most comprehensive attack' since Oct. 8

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 13, 2024 at 10:01pm

(Video screenshot)

(JNS) -- Two Israelis sustained light wounds on Thursday when rocket shrapnel fell in Katzrin, the largest Israeli community in the Golan Heights.

The victims, who were both said to be in their 20s, were treated by Magen David Adom medics and paramedics before being evacuated to Ziv Medical Center in the nearby city of Safed, the medical emergency response group tweeted.

Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon fired more than 100 rockets in the latest barrage, with direct hits and major damage reported across the Golan and Galilee.

Read the full story ›

