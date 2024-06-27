A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Election Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND

WATCH: House members announce plans to arrest Garland for contempt

Attorney general has refused to turn over special counsel evidence on Biden

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 26, 2024 at 8:47pm
Joe Biden looks on as Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks during a Medal of Valor ceremony, Monday, May 16, 2022, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden looks on as Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks during a Medal of Valor ceremony, Monday, May 16, 2022, in the East Room of the White House.

Republican members of the U.S. House have held a news conference to outline their hopes to have House officers arrest Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, and put him on trial for inherent contempt.

WND has reported on their plans, which were developed after they referred Garland to the Department of Justice for contempt of Congress, and that organization under Joe Biden's direction essentially ignored the situation.

Garland was found in contempt for refusing to turn over evidence from the special counsel investigation that determined Biden illegally kept government records in his home and garage, but recommended against criminal charges.

The reason special counsel Robert Hur gave was Biden's "diminished" capacities, his failing memory where he could not recall when he was vice president.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Should U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland be charged criminally?

But the U.S. Department of Justice, or DOJ, refused to take up the referral from Congress, so now plans have been announced regarding Congress' own authority to do its own contempt arrest and trial.

The plan has been pushed by Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

Inherent contempt is a different process than the earlier vote on criminal contempt, and provides authority for Congress itself to make an arrest and pursue a prosecution.

Luna is calling for members to "act now to protect the integrity and independence of the legislative branch."

The report explained the criminal contempt case referred Garland to his own department for criminal charges. But the DOJ refused to act on it.

In a case of inherent contempt, Congress "could force Garland to stand trial before the House of Representatives and, if found guilty, would lead to his detention by the House Sergeant-at-Arms."

Garland has refused to turn over audio recordings of Hur's interviews with Biden. Members insist that the recording can provide critical evidence about Biden's state of mind and capabilities that a printed transcript cannot.

The DOJ said it refused to take up the congressional citation because Garland claimed to be acting on Biden's executive privilege claims.

Congress last pursued an inherent contempt case in 1934 when the Supreme Court affirmed Congress' right to exercise those powers.

Republicans in the House say those tapes are needed for their investigation of Biden for possible impeachment. They explain that hearing Biden's possible verbal stumbles, flubs and gaffes can give them insight into his capabilities.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







You can bet on it! Gamblers jump bigly into Trump-Biden debate
WATCH: House members announce plans to arrest Garland for contempt
Backfire! Biden ad attacks Trump 'by making him seem even more awesome'
Sneak peak of Supremes' abortion ruling hits internet
Minority warns Supremes have 'shirked' their duty to free speech
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×