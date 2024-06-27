WATCH: House members announce plans to arrest Garland for contempt

Republican members of the U.S. House have held a news conference to outline their hopes to have House officers arrest Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, and put him on trial for inherent contempt.

WND has reported on their plans, which were developed after they referred Garland to the Department of Justice for contempt of Congress, and that organization under Joe Biden's direction essentially ignored the situation.

Garland was found in contempt for refusing to turn over evidence from the special counsel investigation that determined Biden illegally kept government records in his home and garage, but recommended against criminal charges.

The reason special counsel Robert Hur gave was Biden's "diminished" capacities, his failing memory where he could not recall when he was vice president.

But the U.S. Department of Justice, or DOJ, refused to take up the referral from Congress, so now plans have been announced regarding Congress' own authority to do its own contempt arrest and trial.

The plan has been pushed by Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna.

Inherent contempt is a different process than the earlier vote on criminal contempt, and provides authority for Congress itself to make an arrest and pursue a prosecution.

Luna is calling for members to "act now to protect the integrity and independence of the legislative branch."

The report explained the criminal contempt case referred Garland to his own department for criminal charges. But the DOJ refused to act on it.

In a case of inherent contempt, Congress "could force Garland to stand trial before the House of Representatives and, if found guilty, would lead to his detention by the House Sergeant-at-Arms."

Garland has refused to turn over audio recordings of Hur's interviews with Biden. Members insist that the recording can provide critical evidence about Biden's state of mind and capabilities that a printed transcript cannot.

The DOJ said it refused to take up the congressional citation because Garland claimed to be acting on Biden's executive privilege claims.

Congress last pursued an inherent contempt case in 1934 when the Supreme Court affirmed Congress' right to exercise those powers.

Republicans in the House say those tapes are needed for their investigation of Biden for possible impeachment. They explain that hearing Biden's possible verbal stumbles, flubs and gaffes can give them insight into his capabilities.

