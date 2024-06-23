A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld brings audience to laughter with brutal takedown of anti-Israel hecklers

'We just gave more money to a Jew'

Published June 23, 2024 at 7:23pm
Published June 23, 2024 at 7:23pm
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld mocks Brian Williams during the 40th anniversary of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' (Video screenshot)

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld

(NEW YORK POST) -- Jerry Seinfeld has brutally shut down yet another group of anti-Israel hecklers at his Melbourne show, the latest in a series of disruptions during the legendary American comedian’s Australian tour.

Seinfeld was performing in front of thousands of fans at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night when, towards the end of his set, a group of anti-Israel protesters began chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

The 70-year-old — who is widely considered one of the best stand-up comedians of all time — immediately mocked the group for having paid to attend his show.

Read the full story ›

