A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
2024 Election Politics U.S. White House WND News CenterWND

WATCH Joe Biden wave to a debate audience that WASN'T THERE

'Folks, how are you?'

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published June 28, 2024 at 12:18pm
Joe Biden waves to the crowd as he prepares to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden waves to the crowd as he prepares to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Here are a few of Joe Biden stumbles and gaffes during Thursday's presidential race debate, which has prompted widespread shock and horror at his inability to engage on issues and topics:

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







WATCH Joe Biden wave to a debate audience that WASN'T THERE
WATCH LIVE! Turn to WND for Trump-Biden debate fireworks!
WATCH: Boy Trump vs. Boy Biden in debate classic
Biden 'revolving' credit involves dozens of loans against family home
WATCH: Mark Levin: 'You really need to not listen to the munchkins'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×