WATCH: John Fetterman's wife: 'You got an F for this anniversary'

(FOX NEWS) -- Pennsylvania United States Senator John Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in an early morning crash Sunday morning in Maryland, according to Fetterman's office and the Maryland State Police.

Police told Fox News Digital that shortly before 8 a.m., on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to the area of westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 68, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

You might have heard G and I were in a car accident yesterday. Thank you all for the well wishes. Not the best way to spend our 16th wedding anniversary but we’re doing well and happy to be back home in Braddock with the family. pic.twitter.com/OKFmbUXtNF — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) June 10, 2024

According to a preliminary investigation, police said a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when, for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala.

