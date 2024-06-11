A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: John Fetterman's wife: 'You got an F for this anniversary'

U.S. senator and his spouse Gisele released from hospital after crash

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 10, 2024 at 9:19pm
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and his wife Gisele

(FOX NEWS) -- Pennsylvania United States Senator John Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in an early morning crash Sunday morning in Maryland, according to Fetterman's office and the Maryland State Police.

Police told Fox News Digital that shortly before 8 a.m., on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack responded to the area of westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 68, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when, for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
