WATCH: Katy Perry edits Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's speech to make it pro-woke

'People young and old are embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion'

Published June 4, 2024 at 5:17pm
Katy Perry (Covergirl ad)

Katy Perry

(FAITHWIRE) -- Over the weekend, pop singer Katy Perry posted an edited version of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s recent commencement address, during which he criticized President Joe Biden, so-called “Pride month,” and LGBT lifestyles.

Perry, a former judge on ABC’s “American Idol,” seemingly took issue with some of the LGBT-related comments Butker made during his mid-May graduation speech at Benedictine College, a small Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas.

 

The part of Butker’s address that garnered the most attention centered on his statements about women. He told the female graduates gathered for commencement that, ultimately, careers will be unfulfilling in comparison to becoming wives and mothers.

(See the original, unedited speech:)

Read the full story ›

