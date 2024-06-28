WATCH the key parts of presidential debate

President Donald Trump, at Thursday's CNN-hosted presidential debate, accused incumbent Joe Biden of making the U.S. like a 3rd world nation, with his weaponization of the government against him, Trump, and his decision to allow in criminals.

Here's a video clip:

Trump states that under Biden's leadership, the world does not respect the U.S. anymore. Noting what a shame it is that America has become like a third world nation, with Biden weaponizing and going after his political opponent and allowing millions of criminals in. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/keGDUskOqp — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 28, 2024

Biden also turned to baiting Trump, commenting about his weight and such.

Biden spars onstage with Trump over Trump's height, weight and Biden's golf handicap. We truly are living in #ClownWorld #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/dBzJzjckqR — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 28, 2024

Trump charged that police interests and black constituencies actually are supporting him, because of what Biden has done to the black community.

Trump states that he has the strong support of the police, saying what Biden has done to the black community is horrible, referencing Biden's 1994 crime bill where Biden warned in his speech of "predators on our streets". #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/6TruVLEp4t — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 28, 2024

Biden took on the truth, and beat it back twice in one statement. He claimed his son Beau died in Iraq, but he actually died of a brain tumor. And Biden said he ran for president because of the now-debunked story that Trump called neo-Nazis "very fine people."

Biden states two mistruths in the same line, saying his son Beau died in Iraq (Beau died of a glioblastoma brain tumor), and then Biden states that he ran for President because of Charlottesville, which has been debunked by Snopes fact checkers. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/PnMhZqKTAv — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 28, 2024

Trump's campaign immediately declared victory.

"President Trump is spot-on when he says that if Joe Biden is too incompetent to stand trial, then Biden is too incompetent to be President," his campaign said in a statement, "Americans are struggling financially. The families of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and every other victim of Biden Migrant Crime are grieving. Our country is on fire at home and we stand on the brink of World War III because of Joe Biden’s incompetence. But we can turn it all around, and bring back the American Dream, starting on day one, by reelecting President Donald J. Trump."

The reference to being incompetent recalled a federal special counsel who investigated Biden for taking and keeping government documents, and found he probably did that illegally, but counseled against charges because of Biden's "diminished" capacities.

CNN at one point curtailed Biden's ramblings on abortion and illegals.

CNN cuts Biden off as he trails off on the topic of abortion and illegal immigrants raping and killing women, redirecting to say women are being raped by their family members. #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/VGaMgppAaI — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 28, 2024

And Trump promised if elected he would settle the Russia-Ukraine war even before he takes office.

Trump on Ukraine: "It should have never happened. I will have that war settled between Putin and Zelenksyy, as President elect, before I take office on January 20th." #Debate2024 pic.twitter.com/t2dLtgu3xF — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 28, 2024

The Biden camp released a statement that claimed, "I have never heard so much malarkey in my whole life."

Biden claimed Trump is running a campaign of "revenge and retribution."

Then Biden asked for money.

