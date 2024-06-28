A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
2024 Election Lawfare U.S. White House WND News CenterWND

WATCH the key parts of presidential debate

Trump: Biden made U.S. like a 3rd-world nation

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 27, 2024 at 11:20pm

President Donald J. Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

President Donald Trump, at Thursday's CNN-hosted presidential debate, accused incumbent Joe Biden of making the U.S. like a 3rd world nation, with his weaponization of the government against him, Trump, and his decision to allow in criminals.

Here's a video clip:

Biden also turned to baiting Trump, commenting about his weight and such.

Did Biden do well in the debate?

Trump charged that police interests and black constituencies actually are supporting him, because of what Biden has done to the black community.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Biden took on the truth, and beat it back twice in one statement. He claimed his son Beau died in Iraq, but he actually died of a brain tumor. And Biden said he ran for president because of the now-debunked story that Trump called neo-Nazis "very fine people."

Trump's campaign immediately declared victory.

"President Trump is spot-on when he says that if Joe Biden is too incompetent to stand trial, then Biden is too incompetent to be President," his campaign said in a statement, "Americans are struggling financially. The families of Laken Riley, Rachel Morin, Jocelyn Nungaray, and every other victim of Biden Migrant Crime are grieving. Our country is on fire at home and we stand on the brink of World War III because of Joe Biden’s incompetence. But we can turn it all around, and bring back the American Dream, starting on day one, by reelecting President Donald J. Trump."

The reference to being incompetent recalled a federal special counsel who investigated Biden for taking and keeping government documents, and found he probably did that illegally, but counseled against charges because of Biden's "diminished" capacities.

CNN at one point curtailed Biden's ramblings on abortion and illegals.

And Trump promised if elected he would settle the Russia-Ukraine war even before he takes office.

The Biden camp released a statement that claimed, "I have never heard so much malarkey in my whole life."

Biden claimed Trump is running a campaign of "revenge and retribution."

Then Biden asked for money.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







WATCH the key parts of presidential debate
Trump takes election war to Biden's record, leaves president mumbling
White House AGAIN dodges questions about Biden being 'juiced' for debate
Analyst: Biden is meeting Trump in debate because CIA interfered in 2020 vote
Trump launches new website to fact-check Biden during the debate
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×