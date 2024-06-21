WATCH a little girl say what Jesus told her in a dream

A video has appeared online in which a little girl is explaining what Jesus told her in a dream.

She explains how everything will be "gone," and the angels will carry you "up" to heaven "really fast."

"That's gonna be the end of the world," she explains.

She prays, to Jesus, for people to know "it will happen and You're not joking."

Comments included, "Well she didn't get this from the internet or a television show."

And, "The voice of one crying in the desert: Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the wilderness the paths of our God. Isaiah 40:2-4."

Another suggested to "tread lightly" as the little girl's theology may not align with biblical beliefs, specifically her reference to salvation by works.

