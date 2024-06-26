WATCH LIVE! Turn to WND for Trump-Biden debate fireworks!

WND will be livestreaming the CNN Presidential Debate Simulcast Thursday, starting with a pre-debate introduction at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time, followed by the debate at 9 p.m.

Once the fireworks are finished, be sure to stay tuned for WND's exclusive debate review.

WND is your source for information about the debate in advance, the live action itself and then analysis afterward.

Headlines this week are focused on the first debate between presidential candidates Republican Donald Trump, whose first four years in office from 2017-2021 saw huge economic growth in the nation, a surge in international influence and stability, energy independence and more, and Democrat Joe Biden, whose current term has focused on abortion, transgenderism and global warming claims.

Ordinarily, debates between the Republican and Democratic Party candidates, and sometimes third parties, are held shortly before the election.

However, Biden's team, after waffling for months on the idea of debates, just recently conceded they are needed for the race, and suddenly demanded immediate action, prompting speculation that the party made the demand in order to have time to remove Biden and replace him with someone else, should he flub the event.

Based on his highly unusually behaviors in previous speaking events – from mumbling and whispering to shouting word salads – internet critics have suggested that such a move might be wanted – even needed – by Democrats.

