WATCH: Navy women's lacrosse team goes viral for pro-America video fans can't get enough of

'Everyone should watch this and listen to real women'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 24, 2024 at 1:55pm

(Video screenshot)

(THE BLAZE) -- The ladies of the Naval Academy's lacrosse team are being celebrated for their patriotism showcased in a viral locker room video.

The women's college team is shown in the dressing room singing along with the patriotic song "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by legendary country music artist Toby Keith.

The video showed the girls getting pumped up to the lyrics before a semifinal game in the Patriot League, with freshman midfielder Sydney Beitler, a Darnestown, Maryland, native, leading the song.

Read the full story ›

