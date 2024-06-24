WATCH: Navy women's lacrosse team goes viral for pro-America video fans can't get enough of

(THE BLAZE) -- The ladies of the Naval Academy's lacrosse team are being celebrated for their patriotism showcased in a viral locker room video.

The women's college team is shown in the dressing room singing along with the patriotic song "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue" by legendary country music artist Toby Keith.

Navy women’s lacrosse team sings Toby Keith’s “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue.” Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/cpwsNEBses — OutKick (@Outkick) June 22, 2024

The video showed the girls getting pumped up to the lyrics before a semifinal game in the Patriot League, with freshman midfielder Sydney Beitler, a Darnestown, Maryland, native, leading the song.

Read the full story ›