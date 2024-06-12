A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'I'm not 100%, I'm on my way': Oprah Winfrey suffers stomach virus

'I couldn't keep enough water down to get hydrated, so I went to the emergency room for that'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:19am
Oprah Winfrey speaking online with Gayle King (Video screenshot)

Oprah Winfrey speaking online with Gayle King

(PEOPLE) -- Gayle King is sharing an update about her longtime friend Oprah Winfrey's health.

After King, 69, revealed that Winfrey, 70, had been hospitalized with a stomach virus and dehydration during CBS Mornings on Tuesday, June 11, later that day King decided to FaceTime Winfrey to help set the record straight. King shared the news about Winfrey's health as she addressed her absence from a scheduled appearance on the morning show to reveal her latest book club pick — Familiaris by David Wroblewski.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

In a clip shared on Instagram, King spoke virtually with the talk show host veteran and confirmed that she was not in the hospital.

Read the full story ›

