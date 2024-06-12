WATCH: 'I'm not 100%, I'm on my way': Oprah Winfrey suffers stomach virus

(PEOPLE) -- Gayle King is sharing an update about her longtime friend Oprah Winfrey's health.

After King, 69, revealed that Winfrey, 70, had been hospitalized with a stomach virus and dehydration during CBS Mornings on Tuesday, June 11, later that day King decided to FaceTime Winfrey to help set the record straight. King shared the news about Winfrey's health as she addressed her absence from a scheduled appearance on the morning show to reveal her latest book club pick — Familiaris by David Wroblewski.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

In a clip shared on Instagram, King spoke virtually with the talk show host veteran and confirmed that she was not in the hospital.

Read the full story ›