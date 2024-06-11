WATCH: Panicking Pelosi blasts her OWN WORDS as 'revisionist history'

Ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose now-defunct partisan committee orchestrated testimony and evidence to try to make President Donald Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, now is claiming that her own words are "revisionist history."

Crazy Nancy says newly released video of her saying she "takes responsibility" for the National Guard not being deployed on January 6 is "revisionist history" pic.twitter.com/AUF8ZpWr67 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 10, 2024

She lashed out after House members released an explosive video in which she admits "responsibility" for not having more National Guard troops on hand that day, when tens of thousands attended a rally held by Trump, and then a few hundreds or thousands went to the Capitol, and some of them rioted.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

So far, federal prosecutors have arrested and demanded more than 1,000 people who sometimes did nothing more than walk into the Capitol that day, past doors opened by security officers, be arrested, jailed without bond and sentenced to years in prison.

Is Nancy Pelosi panicking now that the truth of Jan. 6 is being revealed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: "I take responsibility." WATCH: pic.twitter.com/95a0totTWB — Oversight Subcommittee (@OversightAdmn) June 10, 2024

It was the House Oversight Subcommittee that released the video, announcing: "Since January 6, 2021, Nancy Pelosi spent 3+ years and nearly $20 million creating a narrative to blame Donald Trump. NEW FOOTAGE shows on January 6, Pelosi ADMITTED: 'I take responsibility.'"

Pelosi charged, at the time, "This is ridiculous. You’re going to ask me in the middle of the thing when they’ve already breached the inaugural stuff that should we call the Capitol police — I mean the National Guard? Why weren’t the National Guard there to begin with?"

A Post-Millennial report explains she was talking from the back seat of a car.

Politico explained the footage was shot by Pelosi's documentary filmmaker daughter, Alexandra, who created the HBO documentary "The Insurrectionist Next Door" about Jan. 6.

A report months ago explained the events that day were, in fact, Pelosi's fault, according to President Trump.

The report at that time said Trump said, "Pelosi was 'responsible for Jan. 6,' the day when the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a mob."

Trump at the time told NBC that Pelosi, who was in charge of security for the Capitol, "turned down a request for 10,000 soldiers to be stationed at the Capitol. He contended that had the soldiers been deployed as requested, the events of January 6th could have been averted."

Trump explained, "I behaved so well, I did such a good job, Nancy Pelosi turned down 10,000 soldiers … if she didn’t do that …"

Pelosi, at that time, claimed that Trump was projecting.

"The former occupant of the White House has always been about projection. He knows he's responsible for that so he projects it onto others."

At that time, denying any responsibility, she said it was all Trump's fault.

"Shame on him. However, he always projects."

Oddly, with her daughter's video, she said, "Trump used to say, 'well, she turned down my troops.' No, we begged him."

The new footage undermines her own claims.

"We have responsibility, Terri," Pelosi was heard saying in footage, referencing her Chief of Staff Terri McCullough. "We did not have any accountability for what was going on there, and we should have."

RedState commented, "Her response is actually a little hilarious while taking all kinds of nerve."

The report continued, "Pelosi claimed former President Donald Trump and his 'toadies' were trying to do 'revisionist history.' 'We cannot let us be dragged into there again,' she said, sounding incoherent and tripping over her own words."

The report continued, "'False imperishing [sic] of what happened that day. They know what happened that day. … But the funny thing was her claiming the production of her own words was 'revisionist history.' In a manner of speaking, she's right; it does revise and help undermine the Democratic narrative. But she can't blame her own words on the GOP or Trump. She's the one admitting it, on video taken by her own daughter."

Steven Sund, who was chief of Capitol Police at the time, didn't hold back on Pelosi.

"Pelosi was surprised we didn't have National Guard on Jan.6? I was denied National Guard support multiple times before January 6, and repeatedly for 71 minutes ON January 6. MY STORY HASN'T CHANGED!"

Pelosi was surprised we didn’t have National Guard on Jan6?? I was denied National Guard support multiple times before January 6, and repeatedly for 71 minutes ON January 6.

MY STORY HASN’T CHANGED!@RepLoudermilk @oversightadmn https://t.co/BIrV49GV6d — Chief Steven Sund (@ChiefSund) June 10, 2024

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!