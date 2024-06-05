A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 'They thought to suffocate us': Tens of thousands gather in capital for Jerusalem Day

'A people of brave warriors, we stood up as one man and defended ourselves'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 5, 2024 at 5:09pm
Tens of thousands gather at the Western Wall for Jerusalem Day on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 (Video screenshot)

Tens of thousands gather at the Western Wall for Jerusalem Day on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

(JNS) -- Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Jerusalem on Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary of the reunification of the holy city under Jewish rule.

“We are gathering today in Jerusalem, the capital of united Israel. Fifty-seen years ago, in the Six-Day War, we experienced a historic miracle. We returned home, to the holy city, to the heart of our people,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a ceremony marking the day at the Bible Lands Museum.

“Then, as today, we were surrounded by enemies. They thought to suffocate us, to wipe us off the map. But we are an ancient people, a people of brave warriors, we stood up as one man and defended ourselves.”

Read the full story ›

