WATCH: Trump: Franklin Graham is 'wrong' about 'foul' issue

Former President Donald Trump is known for his occasional "colorful" language, what some would call a "potty mouth."

Among the critics of his word choices is evangelist Franklin Graham, who wrote Trump a letter asking the presidential candidate to cool the "foul language."

In a clip posted on X from a Philadelphia appearance over the weekend, Trump said Graham is a "man I like," and recounted:

"He said, 'President, I love your speaking. Your ability to speak is incredible. Your storytelling is great, but it could be so much better if you didn't use foul language.'"

But Trump noted, "Actually, he's wrong."

"The problem, if you don't interject every once in a while ... you don't get the emphasis but it's OK."

"When I see people start to walk out, then we'll stop."

"I'm not going to use the word bull****" Trump concluded, voicing the full term without censoring himself, adding "it's not that bad a word."

At a rally in Philadelphia, Trump tells crowd that Franklin Graham wrote him a letter telling him his speeches would be better if he didn’t use “foul language.” Trump says Graham is “wrong!” @Franklin_Graham #trump pic.twitter.com/1zfMKpL9a3 — Jesse Jackson (@JesseTJackson) June 23, 2024

