WATCH: Trump in 'no holds barred' interview by Dr. Phil

Legacy media has little desire for letting President Donald Trump deliver his ideas and plans to the American people.

Social media likewise, with the major platforms limiting his speech at some point.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But here's an hour of his thoughts, delivered in an interview with Dr. Phil.

My one on one interview with President Donald Trump. In depth. No holds barred. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/a5SuCgVsdW — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) June 7, 2024

He talks about the lawfare, Gaza, Russia, and his own supporters.

And he addressed his opponents and critics: "We drive them totally crazy, because we're doing the right thing."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!