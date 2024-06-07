A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Trump in 'no holds barred' interview by Dr. Phil

And he responds to question about VP

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:43am
Dr. Phil McGraw (Video screenshot)

Dr. Phil McGraw

Legacy media has little desire for letting President Donald Trump deliver his ideas and plans to the American people.

Social media likewise, with the major platforms limiting his speech at some point.

But here's an hour of his thoughts, delivered in an interview with Dr. Phil.

He talks about the lawfare, Gaza, Russia, and his own supporters.

And he addressed his opponents and critics: "We drive them totally crazy, because we're doing the right thing."

WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







