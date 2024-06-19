WATCH: Trump preserves for history Kamala's deep, 'inspiring thoughts'

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's vice president, has established a stunning record.

Immigrant crisis on the southern border, her assignment? She traveled to Central America to find the "roots" and the suggestion shortly followed that if those economies equaled America's, there wouldn't be a rush to America's open borders.

She's been blasted by critics as Joe Biden's insurance against impeachment, and there's even been talk among Democrat circles about replacing her on the ticket for the vote this year.

While often criticized for her "word salads" on stage, she actually delivered some nuggets – of her wisdom.



And the Trump campaign has strategically preserved those, to remind Americans.

One such comment was, "Talking about the significant of the passage of time. Right? The significant of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time."

Hear them:

Inspired by the same topic, conservative satire site The Babylon Bee created a viral humor video titled “Meet Kamala Harris's 6-Year-Old Speechwriter”:

