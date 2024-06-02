A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF

WATCH: Trump receives standing ovation from crowd just days after conviction

'Boy, the round of applause he's getting right now is pretty staggering'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 2, 2024 at 2:41pm
Donald Trump receives thunderous applause at UFC 302 (video screenshot)

Donald Trump receives thunderous applause at UFC 302

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump received an enthusiastic greeting from a New York area crowd just two days after he was convicted of 34 felony counts in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s dubious “hush money” case against him.

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump showed up at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, just over the river from his hometown of New York. Trump, who has become somewhat of a mainstay at UFC pay-per-view events since he became the first U.S. president to attend an event in 2020, was flanked by UFC President Dana White as he entered the Prudential Center.

WATCH:

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik noted that the New York metro area crowd gave the former president a standing ovation as he strolled into the arena, frequently pausing to shake hands with supporters.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







