WATCH: Trump receives standing ovation from crowd just days after conviction

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Former President Donald Trump received an enthusiastic greeting from a New York area crowd just two days after he was convicted of 34 felony counts in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s dubious “hush money” case against him.

On Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump showed up at UFC 302 in Newark, New Jersey, just over the river from his hometown of New York. Trump, who has become somewhat of a mainstay at UFC pay-per-view events since he became the first U.S. president to attend an event in 2020, was flanked by UFC President Dana White as he entered the Prudential Center.

WATCH:

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik noted that the New York metro area crowd gave the former president a standing ovation as he strolled into the arena, frequently pausing to shake hands with supporters.

