WATCH: Tucker: How civil-rights movement destroyed black America

Vince Everett Ellison on how the civil rights movement destroyed black America. (6:06) Are Civil Rights Movements Always About Liberation?

(9:05) Turning From God to Government

(28:08) Government Programs Hurting instead of Helping

(1:15:05) The Lies Told about Police Shootings… pic.twitter.com/psBetuBUEM — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 13, 2024

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!