Watch video documenting Merrick Garland's 'contempt of Congress'

Members of the U.S. House on Monday released a video explaining the need to find Merrick Garland, Joe Biden's pick to be attorney general, in contempt of Congress, an offense for which jail is the approved penalty.

Members of Congress adopted a report last month that recommended such a case against Garland for refusing the comply with a congressional subpoena for the audio tapes of Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., explains, in the video, the problem Garland has created. She explains there's much information available on a recording that might not be perceived in a basic transcript.

It was Hur who found that Biden willfully "retained and disclosed" classified materials after his vice presidency, when he was a private citizen.

His incentive was an $8 million advance on a book deal, meaning that Hur established the elements of a crime, motive and action.



Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland corrupt? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But then he recommended against charging Biden because of his diminished capacity, saying he would be seen by a jury as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

WND reported only a few weeks ago of the stark double standard the Biden administration is using to operate.

Another special counsel, Jack Smith, has launched a massive attack on President Donald Trump over his retention of presidential papers in his home.

There are several differences from the Biden case. Trump was president and had authority to declassify any documents; Biden never was and never did.

Further, there are allegations that Trump was "set up" with a government instruction for his team to take the papers at issue. And there are reports that the government retained the original documents anyway, and Trump only had copies.

Any documents held by Trump were in a building guarded by Secret Service officers, while Biden stored classified information in his private office, his home and even his garage.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!