WATCH: Viral TikTok food trend has social media flipping out

''This is a crime'

By Around the Web
Published June 30, 2024 at 8:42pm

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- A trending breakfast hack is dividing viewers on TikTok as some call it "genius" and others call it "a crime." So which is it?

Content creators and at-home foodies on the platform are making what's known as "scrambled pancakes."

@archivedchef the end result was✨ #ScrambledPancake #PancakeRecipe #BreakfastIdeas #Foodie #TikTokFood #CookingHacks #EasyRecipes #Yummy #FoodLovers #BreakfastInspo #Delicious #HomeCooking #QuickMeals #TikTokRecipe #FoodTrend#satire #jokes ♬ original sound - Archived Chef

Instead of pouring the pancake mix into a skillet or on the griddle and waiting for the mixture to cook and bubble before flipping it over, people are scrambling the batter in the pan like eggs until they're left with different sized pancake pieces.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







