WATCH: Wife has a 'FUNeral' for her dead husband, including goodie bags and bouncy castle

Says traditional mourning 'would have been torture for my children'

Published June 4, 2024 at 3:33pm
Brandon Young (Courtesy Katie Young)



(NEW YORK POST) -- One widow took the phrase “celebration of life” literally after her husband’s untimely passing.

After her husband Brandon, 39, died of complications from a stroke on May 17, Katie Young scrapped the usual funeral service and wake and instead hosted a “FUNeral” in his honor.

@sicily.wilcockWe will miss you Brandon. Thanks for all the laughs and love!

♬ British Beatles style, gorgeous pop instrumental(1474245) - Takenosuke

“Every time I started thinking about planning a traditional funeral, I did not want to do it,” Young, 40, told South West News Service.

Read the full story ›

