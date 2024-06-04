WATCH: Wife has a 'FUNeral' for her dead husband, including goodie bags and bouncy castle

(NEW YORK POST) -- One widow took the phrase “celebration of life” literally after her husband’s untimely passing.

After her husband Brandon, 39, died of complications from a stroke on May 17, Katie Young scrapped the usual funeral service and wake and instead hosted a “FUNeral” in his honor.

“Every time I started thinking about planning a traditional funeral, I did not want to do it,” Young, 40, told South West News Service.

Read the full story ›