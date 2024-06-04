A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Wife has a 'FUNeral' for her dead husband, including goodie bags and bouncy castle

Says traditional mourning 'would have been torture for my children'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 4, 2024 at 3:33pm
Brandon Young (Courtesy Katie Young)

(NEW YORK POST) -- One widow took the phrase “celebration of life” literally after her husband’s untimely passing.

After her husband Brandon, 39, died of complications from a stroke on May 17, Katie Young scrapped the usual funeral service and wake and instead hosted a “FUNeral” in his honor.

@sicily.wilcockWe will miss you Brandon. Thanks for all the laughs and love!

♬ British Beatles style, gorgeous pop instrumental(1474245) - Takenosuke

“Every time I started thinking about planning a traditional funeral, I did not want to do it,” Young, 40, told South West News Service.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
