WATCH: Wife has a 'FUNeral' for her dead husband, including goodie bags and bouncy castle

(NEW YORK POST) -- One widow took the phrase “celebration of life” literally after her husband’s untimely passing.
After her husband Brandon, 39, died of complications from a stroke on May 17, Katie Young scrapped the usual funeral service and wake and instead hosted a “FUNeral” in his honor.
@sicily.wilcockWe will miss you Brandon. Thanks for all the laughs and love!
“Every time I started thinking about planning a traditional funeral, I did not want to do it,” Young, 40, told South West News Service.