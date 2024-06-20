White House delays F-15 sale to Israel despite OK from Congress

(JNS) -- The White House is holding up delivery of a fleet of F-15 jet fighters to Israel.
The $18 billion sale of 50 fighter planes is “one of the largest arms deals with Israel in recent years,” the Wall Street Journal reported.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
“When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation, I said I deeply appreciated the support the U.S. has given Israel from the beginning of the war. pic.twitter.com/xq5iw1JzcU
The sale had been delayed by two of four congressional leaders needed to sign off on major arms deals, but they removed their objections on May 22.