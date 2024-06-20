A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
White House delays F-15 sale to Israel despite OK from Congress

Netanyahu accuses U.S. of holding back arms vital to beating Islamic terrorists

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 19, 2024 at 8:29pm
An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Southwest Asia, Dec. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor McBride)

An Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle departs after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over Southwest Asia, Dec. 22, 2020.

(JNS) -- The White House is holding up delivery of a fleet of F-15 jet fighters to Israel.

The $18 billion sale of 50 fighter planes is “one of the largest arms deals with Israel in recent years,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

The sale had been delayed by two of four congressional leaders needed to sign off on major arms deals, but they removed their objections on May 22.

Read the full story ›

