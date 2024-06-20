White House delays F-15 sale to Israel despite OK from Congress

(JNS) -- The White House is holding up delivery of a fleet of F-15 jet fighters to Israel.

The $18 billion sale of 50 fighter planes is “one of the largest arms deals with Israel in recent years,” the Wall Street Journal reported.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “When Secretary Blinken was recently here in Israel, we had a candid conversation, I said I deeply appreciated the support the U.S. has given Israel from the beginning of the war. pic.twitter.com/xq5iw1JzcU — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 18, 2024

The sale had been delayed by two of four congressional leaders needed to sign off on major arms deals, but they removed their objections on May 22.

Read the full story ›