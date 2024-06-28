A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel and Mideast U.S.GLOBAL INSECURITY

White House on edge as Netanyahu's Congress speech looms amid Gaza tensions

Terrorist supporting 'Squad' will likely walk out to make a scene

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:08pm
Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu

(SUMMARY NEWS) – The Democrats want to ban Netanyahu from speaking to Congress. Surely the terrorist supporting ‘Squad’ will walk out to make a scene.

The White House is reportedly uneasy about the Israeli Prime Minister’s upcoming speech to Congress, amid a proactive campaign to prevent the event. Tensions have arisen following the Prime Minister’s decision not to halt military operations in Gaza, which is believed to be a critical factor for President Joe Biden, particularly in Michigan – a state with a significant Muslim population expected to vote in the upcoming November elections.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Recent actions by the Prime Minister, including a video alleging that the U.S. was withholding essential military supplies, have aggravated these tensions. This video came shortly before a publicized letter by six notable Israelis in a major publication, advocating for Congress to withdraw the invitation for the July 24 speech. The signatories argued that allowing the Prime Minister to speak would undermine the grievances of Israeli citizens demonstrated by ongoing protests.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







White House on edge as Netanyahu's Congress speech looms amid Gaza tensions
Dem fundraising platform enabling donations to nonprofit linked to Palestinian terror organization
Biden's campaign is over, what happens next?
Was the presidential debate a coup to replace Biden before November?
When federal agents knock at your door
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×