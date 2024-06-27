White House spokeswoman accused of ANOTHER Hatch Act violation

Joe Biden's spokeswoman at the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, was found by the Office of Special Counsel to have violated the Hatch Act during the 2022 elections for repeatedly denigrating what she called "mega MAGA Republicans."

That law prohibits federal employees from doing political campaigning while being paid by taxpayers.

But under the supervision of her Democrat boss, federal prosecutors handed her no punishment whatsoever.

And she's accused of moving back into that lane again.

A legal counsel for The Gateway Pundit publication said, after her recent appearance on television, "She's campaigning. She's trying to persuade and influence voters. She's supposed to inform. If she had just spit out facts, she would have been fine."



The legal expert said her comments constitute a violation of the law and suggested a formal complaint be lodged against her.

The report noted, "Talk show host Joe Pags Pagliarulo was first to report on this, writing, 'Did she quit her job as press secretary? This is a DIRECT violation of the Hatch Act. She is literally campaigning for Biden and AGAINST Trump… She’s getting paid by U.S., the taxpayers. This is NOT okay. Don’t pay attention to how bad her answer is — grammatically and substantively — pay attention to the fact that she’s campaigning on YOUR dime!'"

She was being interviewed by Willie Geist, who asked about criticism targeting Biden because of his inflation, more than 20% since he took office, and other rising costs, heading into Thursday night's debate.

Geist asked. "How will the president address that criticism?"

Biden's tax-funded spokeswoman unleashed:

This is something that we’ve been talking about for some time: the economy. You’re right, the data shows that the economy is indeed strengthening; it’s stronger. We understand that we came out of a pandemic, a once-in-a-century pandemic. The work that this president did—from the American Rescue Plan to the bipartisan infrastructure legislation to the Inflation Reduction Act—all of these historic pieces of legislation have helped this country get back on its feet. So yes, eggs and milk, and there were grocery things that were up. It has gone down. It has gone down since 2022. Gas prices, because of the actions that this president took. And let’s not forget, there was an invasion Russia did, obviously, into Ukraine that caused gas prices to tick up. The president took action, tapped the SPR, and we saw gas prices go down. The president has met the moment with every issue that we have had in front of us.

The president obviously talks about that often. He’s going to have another opportunity on Thursday to speak to those issues. And talking about Donald Trump, which I just mentioned, Dobbs’ decision. The reason why we have chaos right now after the Dobbs’ decision, the reason why after Roe v. Wade was overturned, overturned after being constitutional law for 50 years, is because of what Donald Trump did in his administration. And now IVF is on the line. Contraception is on the line. I was thinking about when I was sitting here before starting this conversation, there are some of us who have young children. Can you believe that we had more rights growing up than our kids? That’s because of the Trump administration and what they were able to do. So there’s a lot here. There’s a big contrast in what we’re trying to do on behalf of the American people, majority of Americans, what they want to see, and what we see congressional Republicans, extreme Republicans.

Did she quit her job as Press Secretary? This is a DIRECT violation of the Hatch Act. She is literally campaigning for Biden and AGAINST Trump. That isn't only for the Press Room. She's getting paid by US, the taxpayers. This is NOT okay. Don't pay attention to how bad her… pic.twitter.com/2HugHL3a3U — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) June 25, 2024



