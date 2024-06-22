A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education FaithHEARTLESS HOLLYWOOD

Whoopi Goldberg suffers meltdown over Louisiana's new 10 Commandments law

'If you want your child to have a religious education, send them to a religious school'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 22, 2024 at 11:04am

Whoopi Goldberg

(SLAY NEWS) – Co-host Whoopi Goldberg suffered a meltdown on ABC’s “The View” while discussing the new Ten Commandments law in Louisiana. Louisiana’s new law mandates that all public school classrooms, from kindergarten to state-funded universities, display the Ten Commandments.

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” Goldberg raged about the law after it was passed this week. Goldberg argued that if people wanted their children to see the Ten Commandments on the wall, they should “send them to a religious school.”

Get out of my school!” Goldberg yelled. “You’re telling me you’re concerned about children learning things — one of the things that you don’t seem to understand is I have the same respect for my child that I have for yours.”

Read the full story ›

