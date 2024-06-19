'There will be a reckoning': Hospital sex scandal reaching 'point of crisis'

A state investigation now has been launched into allegations, from a whistleblower, that Texas Children's Hospital has committed Medicaid fraud in its "sex-change" program for children, according to investigative reporter Christopher Rufo.

He posted a report online pointing out his earlier investigative documentation in which that whistleblower made allegations against doctors in the transgender program there.

"Now, the State of Texas has taken action," he reported. "I have confirmed with a spokesman for Attorney General Ken Paxton that the alleged Medicaid fraud is 'currently being investigated by the Texas Attorney General.'"

Rufo pointed out there are two avenues for an investigation, civil and criminal.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"If the state pursues a civil case against Texas Children’s, the hospital could lose a significant amount of funding and, in the maximal outcome, even lose access to the state Medicaid program. If the state decides to pursue criminal charges, the doctors involved could face significant fines and up to 10 years in prison," he noted.

Should every American state launch similar investigations? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (300 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He explained that the "scandal" of what promoters call transgender "health care" "is finally reaching the point of crisis."

"There will be a reckoning—and Texas might lead the way."

Revolver News noted that Rufo's original report found that Vanessa Sivadge, a registered nurse at the hospital, charged that doctors there are charging Medicaid for transgender procedures, even though that is not allowed.

This is Dr. David Paul. According to Sivadge, Paul has managed a large number of pediatric sex-change patients. For example, he prescribed sex-change hormones and discussed breast implants with a male who identified as "female." The patient was enrolled in the state Medicaid… pic.twitter.com/t12qgspQSP — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 18, 2024

EXCLUSIVE: A nurse at Texas Children's Hospital claims that doctors in the hospital’s child sex-change program committed Medicaid fraud. "The largest children's hospital in the country is illegally billing Medicaid for transgender procedures." A massive scandal. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 18, 2024

Sivadge was the anonymous whistleblower who denounced TCH's child sex-change program in an interview with me last year. After that, she says, the FBI sent two agents to her home to intimidate and threaten her. pic.twitter.com/ZSInVH3zrv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 18, 2024

But there was more. She knew that Texas prohibits state Medicaid funds from being used on "gender-affirming care." And yet, she noticed that many patients in the child sex-change program were enrolled in state Medicaid—which, she believed, was a violation of the law. pic.twitter.com/dsDizM4H56 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 18, 2024

A City Journal report explained, on the topic, the public was "sold a bill of goods."

The report explains "Texas law forbade hospitals from billing Medicaid for transgender procedures. The Texas Medicaid Provider Procedures Manual has long stated that 'sex change operations' are 'not benefits of Texas Medicaid.'"

That City Journal report said, "The 'gender-affirming care' business has always had an aura of madness around it. Wielding the authority of white coats and prestigious degrees, doctors have convinced large swaths of the public that some children are 'born in the wrong body.' The solution? Stop puberty, prescribe cross-sex hormones, and then, with the stroke of a knife, remove body parts—most commonly breasts, less frequently genitalia."

While that ideology captured great influence, the report said, "The consensus appears to be shifting. European governments have backed away from many of these dubious procedures. In England, the Cass Review has raised grave questions about the scientific evidence behind 'gender-affirming care.' In the United States, the public has turned decisively against the use of puberty blockers and gender surgeries on minors, with some state legislatures banning the practice."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!