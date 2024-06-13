Woman affirms 'biological reality,' gets probed by police

A woman in the United Kingdom has been banned from Newcastle United Football Club's games. And she's been investigated by police.

All for social media posts deemed "malicious communications."

Those would be her adherence to science: that "trans women are men."

A report from the Christian Institute explains it is Linzi Smith who is challenging, legally, the football club's decision to revoke her membership and impose a two-season ban.

And the Northumbria police agency decision to investigate her for her statement that men who say they are women still are men.

She is backed by the Free Speech Union and told the Daily Telegraph publication, "I've been made to look like a criminal. I can't even go looking for a new job at the minute because I'm frightened of how I might be perceived."

She pointed out the attacks are all because she holds beliefs others won't tolerate.

Her solicitor, Paul Conrathe, said, of the issue with police, that the agency is abandoning impartiality on a social issue.

"By marching at Pride, wearing rainbow lanyards and driving rainbow painted police cars the police have plainly breached their statutory duty of impartiality," he explained, noting the support "for highly controversial and contested gender ideology – the belief that a person can have a gender that is different to their biological sex."

The Telegraph report noted Smith has taken her case to the High Court in the United Kingdom following a secretive four-month investigation into her beliefs.

While police ended up not charging her, the football club did punish her for her beliefs, the report said.

"I'm angry with what the police have done to me," she told the publication. "I’ve never been arrested, I’ve never been in trouble, I’ve always been law abiding."

A letter sent to police in her dispute, which is a parallel action to her case against the football team, describes how police use of "emblems, lanyards or symbols," and publicly advocating by "marching" in Pride parades, exhibits bias.

"The defendants are engaging in activities, which may reasonably be regarded as signaling support for one side of a deeply contested social issue; and indeed one of the most divisive or toxic issues in contemporary society," her letter explains.

She describes herself as a "gender critical lesbian" and alleges gender ideology has damaged women's rights by allowing men to call themselves women to infiltrate the community of women.

She said, "The police are bullying and intimidating people for this very reason. And publicly shaming seems to make no difference, so the only effective course of action is to bring this judicial review. We need the police to realize that by posturing and making political statements, they are making people like me feel like I can’t rely on the law because I’m going against their agenda."

