(NEW YORK POST) -- He’s the Golden (Corral) boy!

A woman who said she didn’t know she was pregnant gave birth to health baby in a Golden Corral bathroom — then named her newborn son after the all-you-can-eat buffet.

Tayvia Woodfork said she started having stomach pains while out to dinner at the chain restaurant in North Little Rock on May 4.

