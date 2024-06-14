A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Women are losing their X chromosomes: What's causing it?

Genetic oddity may lead to development of several diseases, including cancer

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 13, 2024 at 8:01pm

(Photo by Gabriel Silvério on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- ROCKVILLE, Md. — A groundbreaking new study has uncovered genetic factors that may help explain why some women experience a phenomenon called mosaic loss of the X chromosome (mLOX) as they age.

With mLOX, some of a woman’s blood cells randomly lose one of their two X chromosomes over time. Concerningly, scientists believe this genetic oddity may lead to the development of several diseases, including cancer.

Researchers with the National Institutes of Health found that certain inherited gene variants make some women more susceptible to developing mLOX in the first place. Other genetic variations they identified seem to give a selective growth advantage to the blood cells that retain one X chromosome over the other after mLOX occurs.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







