Why women are obsessed with Hollywood hunks dubbed 'hot rodent men'

(FOX NEWS) -- According to Gen Z, summer’s hottest dating trend is the "hot rodent man" or "sexy rat boyfriend."

A rough definition was formulated by the magazine Dazed, explaining, "Rodent handsome men are usually more svelte than muscular, with more pinched, angular features. They’re often not conventionally handsome, but this only makes them more hot."

The Daily Mail also noted that "women long for someone who is loyal, unconventionally attractive with sharp eyes and angular faces, otherwise known as a hot rodent boyfriend," adding that personality is also a key factor.

