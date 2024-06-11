A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Working out at night best for lowering blood sugar

A simple yet powerful secret'

Published June 10, 2024 at 8:12pm

(STUDY FINDS) -- Does the time of day that you exercise make a difference in your health? A new study by scientists at the University of Granada suggests it just might be, particularly if you’re at risk for diabetes. They’ve uncovered a simple yet powerful secret to improving blood sugar levels in adults, especially those who are overweight or obese: working out at night.

The research, published in Obesity, concludes that squeezing in your moderate-to-vigorous exercise in the evening could be the key to optimizing your body’s ability to regulate glucose. This discovery offers an exciting new approach for managing health through strategic physical activity scheduling.

To unravel the relationship between exercise timing and blood sugar control, researchers recruited 186 sedentary adults who were overweight or obese and had at least one metabolic impairment, such as high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol. For 14 days straight, participants wore both an accelerometer on their wrist to track physical activity and a continuous glucose monitoring device to measure blood sugar levels 24/7.

Read the full story ›

