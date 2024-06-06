World leaders, veterans commemorate D-Day's 80th anniversary in Normandy

(NEW YORK POST) – Veterans and world leaders gathered in Normandy on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 D-Day landings, when more than 150,000 Allied soldiers arrived in France by sea and air to drive out the forces of Nazi Germany.

With war raging in Ukraine, on Europe’s borders, this year’s commemoration of this major turning point in World War Two will carry special resonance. The anniversary takes place in a year of many elections, including for the European Parliament this week and in the US in November. Leaders are set to draw parallels with World War Two and warn of the dangers of isolationism and the far-right.

“Democracy is literally on the ballot this year,” U.S. President Joe Biden said before traveling to France, saying sacrifices from D-Day must not be given up.

