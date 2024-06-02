World War II veterans arrive in France for ceremonies commemorating 80th anniversary of D-Day

(MAINSTREAM) – More than 60 U.S. veterans of World War II arrived in France on Saturday ahead of ceremonies marking 80 years since D-Day. The group traveling from Dallas included six Medal of Honor recipients from wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam who wish to honor the WWII veterans.

There are also two Rosie the Riveters, representing women who worked in factories and shipyards during the war. There will be a number of ceremonies to commemorate the day in France and to thank veterans, some of whom will make the long trans-Atlantic journey despite advanced age, fatigue and physical difficulties.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We will never forget. And we have to tell them,” Philippe Étienne, chairman of commemoration organizer Liberation Mission, told The Associated Press.

Read the full story ›