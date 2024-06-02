A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY

World War II veterans arrive in France for ceremonies commemorating 80th anniversary of D-Day

'We will never forget. And we have to tell them'

Published June 2, 2024 at 4:37pm
Published June 2, 2024 at 4:37pm

D-Day, June 6, 1944

(MAINSTREAM) – More than 60 U.S. veterans of World War II arrived in France on Saturday ahead of ceremonies marking 80 years since D-Day. The group traveling from Dallas included six Medal of Honor recipients from wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam who wish to honor the WWII veterans.

There are also two Rosie the Riveters, representing women who worked in factories and shipyards during the war. There will be a number of ceremonies to commemorate the day in France and to thank veterans, some of whom will make the long trans-Atlantic journey despite advanced age, fatigue and physical difficulties.

“We will never forget. And we have to tell them,” Philippe Étienne, chairman of commemoration organizer Liberation Mission, told The Associated Press.

