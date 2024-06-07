World's 50 best restaurants for 2024 revealed

(NEW YORK POST) – The list is served. The world’s 50 best restaurants of 2024 have been revealed, reaching 23 global destinations that were chosen by 1,080 international restaurant industry experts, including food writers and chefs. The list includes several classic favorites and some new entries from Australia, Colombia, India and beyond.

Disfrutar in Barcelona took the top spot after being ranked No. 2 last year. It was also named The Best Restaurant in Europe 2024.

Disfrutar diners can choose from two 30-course menus highlighting twists of Mediterranean classics, including caviar-filled Panchino doughnut and brilliant frozen gazpacho sandwich.

