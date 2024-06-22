A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
World's largest pilot union pushes ban on 'derogatory' terms such as 'cockpit'

Claims such language will harm DEI agenda

Published June 22, 2024 at 2:33pm

(SLAY NEWS) – The world’s largest airline pilot union is calling for a ban on purportedly offensive terms such as “cockpit” and “father” because they are “non-inclusive” and cause harm to “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) culture.

Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA) suggested airmen and women stop using terms that are allegedly “non-inclusive” to women, transgenders, and “non-binary” individuals. ALPA represents over 70,000 pilots worldwide and states that it collaborates with a United Nations (UN) agency on its woke DEI policies.

According to a diversity, equity and inclusion language guide released in 2021, the ALPA lists numerous terms and phrases to avoid. The “offensive” language is especially “offensive” when it includes “masculine generalizations” because it is deemed to be “non-inclusive,” the guide claims.

