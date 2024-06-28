A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthTO YOUR HEALTH

Young liberal women are the most mentally ill demographic

Old conservative men the least

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 28, 2024 at 2:57pm

(Pexels)

(WOKESPY) – An infographic showing a connection between age, gender, and political affiliation to a mental health diagnosis has sparked debate on social media. The historic data from a 2020 Pew American Trends Panel study asked respondents whether a doctor or healthcare provider had ever told them that they have a mental health condition.

Results show that white liberal women aged 18-29 were the most likely to have been diagnosed with a mental health condition with 56.3% of respondents answering ‘yes’ in response to the question. This dropped to 27.3% when 18-29-year-old conservative women were questioned.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Trends show a decrease among all political affiliations in older age groups, with the exception being white moderate women aged 30-49 (32.8%) compared to the 18-29-year-olds of the same political viewpoint (28.4%). White conservatives over 65 were around ten percentage points lower than their liberal counterparts, with only 4.5% of conservative men aged 65 and over answering ‘yes’.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Young liberal women are the most mentally ill demographic
Suicide rate among construction workers hits crisis levels
Here are the 20 biggest whoppers Biden told during his debate with Trump
WATCH: Trump speaks at rally in Chesapeake, Virginia
Former acting Uvalde CISD police chief, school district police officer indicted on charges
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×