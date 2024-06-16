This YouVersion Bible app option helps people with dyslexia to read God's Word

(CBN NEWS) -- For the millions of people around the world who live with the learning disability known as dyslexia, connecting to God's Word can be tough and quite often discouraging, but a special feature provided by YouVersion is changing all that.

Chris Vaughn is a YouVersion team member who has struggled with reading because of his dyslexia. After using an OpenDyslexic font in other apps and experiencing improvement, Vaughn wanted to make it available in the YouVersion Bible App.

"I've always struggled with reading comprehension," said Vaughn. "It has been a source of shame, but having YouVersion care about my needs has helped me feel seen and supported."

Read the full story ›