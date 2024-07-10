10 of the most extreme acts of campus anti-Semitism in the 2023-24 school year

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Festering problems with antisemitism came to the forefront on campuses across the nation during the 2023-24 school year, drawing headlines and prompting investigations and lawsuits.

Many Jewish faculty and students say antisemitism has been a problem at universities for a long time, but the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel stirred up more in the United States.

Anti-Israel protests dominated the news, with some turning violent and leading to hundreds of arrests and massive clean-up bills. Meanwhile, classes were canceled and graduation ceremonies disrupted at a number of universities in the spring.

Read the full story ›